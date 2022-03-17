Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLNC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

