Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 1,941,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,788. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Flowserve by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

