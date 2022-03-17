FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of FlexShopper stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 32,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
