FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 32,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.