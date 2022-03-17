Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SVVC stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

