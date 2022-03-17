Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
SVVC stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.56.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
