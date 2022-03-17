FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.