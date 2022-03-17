First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,742.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

