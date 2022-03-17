First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 5.4% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 2,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $850,000.

