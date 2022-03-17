First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $42,876.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 1,791,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

