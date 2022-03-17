First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$38.61 on Thursday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

