First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FBP opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

