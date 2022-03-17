Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 26.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile (CVE:FCA)
