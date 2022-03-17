Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 26.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

