FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 11.2% After Dividend Announcement

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.27. 68,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,066,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

