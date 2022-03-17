Financial Survey: National Grid (NYSE:NGG) vs. Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kinetik alerts:

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of National Grid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kinetik and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% National Grid N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and National Grid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Grid 0 7 5 0 2.42

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than National Grid.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and National Grid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 6.28 $99.22 million $5.13 12.11 National Grid $19.33 billion 2.79 $2.15 billion N/A N/A

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Summary

Kinetik beats National Grid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator. The UK Gas Transmission segment includes the gas transmission networks in Great Britain and system operator in Great Britain. The U.S. Regulated segment involves gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks, and electricity transmission networks in New York and New England. The National Grid Ventures and Other segment comprises all commercial operations in metering with a focus on investment and future activities in emerging growth areas. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.