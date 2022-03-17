Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.38. 8,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

Featured Stories

