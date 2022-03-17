Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

