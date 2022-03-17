Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,350

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 1,870 ($24.32) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,464.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $$20.75 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.