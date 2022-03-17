F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Jeffrey Hewitt Sells 2,497 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hewitt sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.43), for a total transaction of £20,025.94 ($26,041.53).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt bought 62 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £489.18 ($636.12).

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt bought 56 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.39) per share, with a total value of £490.56 ($637.92).

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 851 ($11.07) on Thursday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($12.39). The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 856.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 884.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

