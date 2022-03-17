Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,912. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,764 shares of company stock worth $5,767,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.