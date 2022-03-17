Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

FARM opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

