Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.78. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 1,493,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.