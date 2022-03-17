ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Purchases $149,400.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXLS opened at $140.07 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.79 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.