Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.67.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

