Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

