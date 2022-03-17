Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Switch by 90,133.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.00%.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.