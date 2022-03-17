Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

