Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 624.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

