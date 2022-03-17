Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex stock opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

