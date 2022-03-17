Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 410 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 143.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

