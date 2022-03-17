Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,334.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STNE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

