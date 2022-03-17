Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 2,537 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $38,878,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

