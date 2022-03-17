Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $284.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $262.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

