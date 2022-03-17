Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.94% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

