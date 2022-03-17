Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 1,384,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.