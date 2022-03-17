Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

