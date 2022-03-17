Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

DHR stock opened at $277.92 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

