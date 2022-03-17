Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

