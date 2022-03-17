Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

