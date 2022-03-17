Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

