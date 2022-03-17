Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,255. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

