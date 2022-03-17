Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

ERM stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.77) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 910.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 977.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £46,400 ($60,338.10). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass bought 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 898 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £40,005.90 ($52,023.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,955 shares of company stock valued at $10,888,090.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

