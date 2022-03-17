EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in EuroDry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

