Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Etsy stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

