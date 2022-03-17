ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.70 and last traded at $83.61. Approximately 606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.05% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

