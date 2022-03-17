Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.53

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and traded as high as $32.75. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 46,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $543.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.