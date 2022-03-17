Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

