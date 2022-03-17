Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

INSE stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $6,063,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

