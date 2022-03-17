Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

