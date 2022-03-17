Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

