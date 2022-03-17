EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

EQT stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EQT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

