EpiK Protocol (EPK) Market Cap Tops $7.54 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $825,497.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.93 or 0.06792130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,095.93 or 1.00228458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00040301 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

